The Saudi coalition fighting Houthi rebels in Yemen said that on Sunday, October 11, a projectile struck the passenger terminal of the international airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Hindu reports.

Strike on the terminals

According to the coalition, the strike hit the complex housing Terminals 3 and 4. They serve domestic flights. There were no immediate details about the latest strike at the time of publication. The report does not specify who launched the projectile and provides no information about damage, casualties, or airport operations following the new hit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous missile strike

The incident occurred less than a day after a missile struck the same complex. Twelve people were killed in the previous strike. The publication also notes that the coalition is fighting in Yemen against Houthi rebels, whom The Hindu describes as backed by Iran.

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