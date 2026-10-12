The Greek government has presented a new regulatory framework that provides for restricting access to social media for children under the age of 15. The legislation is set to enter into force on January 1, 2027, subject to final parliamentary approval, Balkan Insight reports.

Which platforms the restriction will cover

At the initial stage, the rules will apply to Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn and Instagram. Other social networks will be added gradually. The restriction will apply only to social media, not to general internet use or other technologies.

Minister of State Akis Skertsos said that the authorities seek to regulate technology with a human-centred approach, particularly when it comes to children’s health and development. The government said the goal of the new initiative is to counter digital addiction among minors.

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Consideration of the bill

The bill is to be submitted to a parliamentary committee on October 13, 2026, and the government plans to hold a vote on October 22, 2026. Enforcement of the rules will rely on the EU’s Digital Services Act. Supervisory mechanisms and sanctions defined by European Union law will be applied for violations.

In 2024, Greece already banned the use of mobile phones in schools. The authorities also launched a website with advice for parents on parental control tools and developed the Kids Wallet App. It enables parents to store a child’s digital identification and to restrict or block access to apps and online services on the mobile device used by the minor.

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