China claims rights in waters east of Taiwan — ECNS

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that China has an exclusive economic zone and continental shelf in the waters east of the island of Taiwan. According to her, China’s activities in these waters are carried out within its sovereign rights and jurisdiction and are lawful.

Response to the US statement

As ECNS reports, Mao Ning made the statement in response to a question about the US State Department’s assessment. The US agency described China’s maritime activity near Taiwan’s eastern coast as “deeply destabilizing” to the situation.

The Chinese diplomat stated that, according to Beijing’s position, it is not the Chinese side that causes problems and instability in this part of the waters.

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Beijing’s position on Taiwan

Mao Ning also called the Taiwan issue China’s internal affair and stated that external interference was unacceptable. She called on the United States to adhere to the one-China principle and the three joint China-US communiqués, as well as to approach the Taiwan issue cautiously.

According to her, the United States must take concrete actions to maintain overall China-US relations, as well as peace and stability in the region.

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