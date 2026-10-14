In Argentina, the lawyer for Diego Maradona's younger son, Diego Fernando, asked the court to sentence the main defendants in the footballer's death case to up to 16 years in prison. Buenos Aires Times reports that Mario Baudry is seeking 16-year prison terms for doctor Leopoldo Luque and Nancy Forlini, the medical coordinator of home hospitalization.

The lawyer also requested 14 years for psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov, 12 years for psychologist Carlos Díaz, and four years each for nurse Ricardo Almirón and his supervisor Mariano Perroni. Baudry said that, in his view, Luque knew from the outset about the risk of Maradona's death and tried to shift responsibility.

The prosecution's position

The prosecution is seeking sentences for six of the seven medical workers who went on trial. The prosecution is seeking 12 years in prison for Luque, 10 for Forlini, eight for Cosachov, and five years for Díaz. In the case of doctor Pedro Di Spagna, the prosecution is requesting an acquittal.

Baudry also called for the immediate arrest of Luque, Forlini, Cosachov and Díaz in the event of a guilty verdict. The prosecution did not seek such a preventive measure.

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Case circumstances

Diego Maradona died on November 25, 2020, aged 60, from cardiorespiratory failure and pulmonary edema. Before that, he was under home medical supervision in Tigre near San Isidro after surgery for a subdural hematoma on November 3.

The seven defendants are charged with murder under the legal concept of dolo eventual. It provides for liability for death when a person consciously accepts the possibility that their actions or inaction may lead to death. Experts in the case testified that Maradona had heart problems that caused edema and were not properly treated.

Closing arguments are due to end on October 22. The final hearing is expected to be devoted to the defense, while the date for the announcement of the verdict has not yet been determined.

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