Afghan authorities suspend BBC FM broadcasts — Dawn

Afghan authorities have suspended BBC FM broadcasts across the country. The British broadcaster reported this, Dawn reports. The BBC said it was working with Afghan authorities to resolve the situation, as millions of people in the country rely on the BBC as a source of news and information.

Position of the Afghan authorities

Habib Ghofran, a spokesperson for the Taliban government's Ministry of Information and Culture, said the BBC's activities had been temporarily suspended due to repeated violations. He did not specify what violations were involved.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Broadcasting through other platforms

BBC World Service said that after losing its local FM frequencies, it continues to broadcast programmes in Pashto, Dari and English. Audiences in Afghanistan can listen to them on shortwave and medium-wave radio, as well as watch them via satellite television and use digital platforms online.

Dawn notes that the suspension of BBC FM broadcasts came amid increased media censorship by the Taliban government.

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