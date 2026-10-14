In Peshawar, Pakistan, prosecutors submitted a supplementary charge sheet to an anti-terrorism court in the case concerning the ransacking and arson of the Radio Pakistan building in May 2023. It includes former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government head Sohail Afridi and four other people.

As Dawn reports, the document also names former provincial ministers Taimur Saleem Jhagra and Kamran Bangash, Irfan Saleem, head of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf district chapter in Peshawar, and party activist Amir Khan Chamkani.

Forensic findings

The supplementary charge sheet was submitted taking into account findings by the Punjab Forensic Science Agency and Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority. Video recordings that, according to the prosecution, concern the incident, as well as profile photographs of the suspects, were submitted for examination.

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In its report, the Punjab Forensic Science Agency stated that the facial features of five men matched those of people visible in the videos and suspected of participating in the riots. The National Database and Registration Authority reported Pakistani identity card numbers which, in its assessment, may correspond to the profile photographs of these five individuals.

Positions of the parties and case proceedings

Radio Pakistan Peshawar station director Tufail Ahmad provided additional testimony in which he also named the five men as individuals involved in the case. PTI representatives, meanwhile, questioned the authenticity of the video recordings, stating that they were not related to the attack on May 10, 2023.

The court is already hearing the case against 75 accused, including serving and former legislators. They were charged on June 3, 2025, and pleaded not guilty. The hearing was adjourned until October 28 due to the absence of Judge Wali Mohammad Khan.

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