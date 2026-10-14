Israel returns 22 ancient artifacts to Greece — The Independent

Israel has handed over to Greece 22 ancient artifacts that were illegally removed from the country. The handover ceremony took place at the National Archaeological Museum in Athens. This is the first time Israel has returned Greek antiquities, The Independent reports.

Handover in Athens

Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni received the items from the Israel Antiquities Authority and Amir Ganor, head of its theft prevention unit. According to her, the handover marks the beginning of closer cooperation between the two countries in protecting cultural heritage. Mendoni also emphasized the symbolic and moral significance of returning cultural objects to their country of origin.

The artifacts are preliminarily dated to the period from approximately 700 to 320 BC. The collection includes a small bronze statuette of a woman, as well as ceramic vessels: slender oil flasks, two-handled amphorae and drinking cups. The vessels are decorated with mythological scenes and geometric ornaments.

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Investigation into illicit trafficking

Greek and Israeli officials did not disclose the circumstances in which the artifacts were found in Israel or exactly how they were illegally removed from Greece. Israel's ambassador to Greece, Pninat Yanai, said the items were seized during an investigation by Israeli authorities into the illegal trade in antiquities.

The handover took place amid Athens' international campaign to recover cultural property. Greece is seeking the return of the Parthenon sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, which agents of Thomas Bruce, the seventh Earl of Elgin, removed from the Acropolis in the early 19th century. The sculptures are now held at the British Museum in London.

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