In its October Beige Book report, the Federal Reserve said economic activity saw slight or moderate growth in most of its US districts. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Trends in districts

Moderate growth was recorded in two of the Fed's 12 districts. Another three districts reported moderately positive trends, while four reported slight growth. Three districts noted no significant changes in economic activity.

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In the labor market, overall employment levels changed little. Five districts reported moderate wage increases, while another four reported slight growth in wages.

Prices and business costs

Most districts characterized overall price growth as moderate, while pressure on input costs intensified. Companies reported high diesel fuel prices and noted that fuel surcharges increased costs throughout the supply chain. Most districts maintained positive expectations for the coming months.

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