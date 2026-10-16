Ireland’s public-sector trade unions have suspended a second day of mass strikes planned for next week. The decision was made after an agreement with the government to begin mediated consultations this weekend on the terms of new pay talks.

Strike after several months of disputes

On Wednesday, workers from a significant part of Ireland’s public sector held the country’s first major strike in nearly two decades. Participants included teachers, healthcare workers and civil servants.

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The protest was caused by the failure of unions and ministers to agree for several months on a framework for negotiations on pay increases, Cyprus Mail reports.

Searching for a basis for negotiations

On Friday, the government and unions agreed to launch a process aimed at finding grounds for starting formal negotiations. Kevin Callinan, chair of the Public Services Committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions, said he sees prospects for progress in the process that has begun. At the same time, he stressed that the government’s words must be backed by practical action.

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