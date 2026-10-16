In Brazil, former Fortaleza mayor Roberto Cláudio said he will vote for Senator Flávio Bolsonaro in the second round of the presidential election on October 25. He was a candidate for vice governor of Ceará state on the ticket of former presidential candidate Ciro Gomes, The Rio Times reports.

Cláudio’s statement

In an Instagram video published on October 16, Cláudio explained his choice by his desire for change. According to O Povo, he also said that he was betting on change and criticized President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Ceará Governor Elmano de Freitas for their statements after the vote in the state governor election.

The number 22, which Cláudio mentioned in his address, is the ballot number of Flávio Bolsonaro’s Liberal Party.

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Ciro Gomes’s position

As of October 16, Ciro Gomes, who leads the Brazilian Social Democratic Party, had endorsed neither incumbent President Lula nor Bolsonaro. According to O Povo, the party allowed its members to decide independently on their choice in the second round. Cláudio spoke on his own behalf, rather than on behalf of the former electoral ticket.

In Ceará’s gubernatorial election on October 4, Elmano de Freitas was re-elected in the first round with 53.19% of the vote. Ciro Gomes came in second with 46.22%.

In the second round of the presidential election, Bolsonaro will face Lula. A Datafolha poll released on October 15, before Cláudio’s statement, showed 51% support for Bolsonaro versus 49% for Lula among valid votes.

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