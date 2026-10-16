Peru’s Ministry of Production has not authorized a second anchovy fishing season in the country’s north-central fishing zone. The decision was announced on October 16 after a scientific study found a high share of juvenile fish in the population, The Rio Times reports.

Research data

According to Peru’s Ministry of Production, the Peruvian Sea Institute (IMARPE) conducted scientific survey 2609-10 and collected data as of October 7. The acoustic biomass of anchovies in the north-central zone was estimated at approximately 5.12 million tonnes.

This figure is 27.9% lower than the summer 2026 level and 22.8% below the average for the winter-spring seasons of 1996–2025. Juveniles accounted for 79% of all fish by number and 65% of the biomass by weight.

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Impact of warm waters

The ministry also linked the decision to unusually warm ocean conditions. According to IMARPE, these conditions cause anchovies to concentrate closer to the coast, shift southward, and remain at greater depths.

Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Jesús Barrientos said that the large number of juveniles and the current state of the sea require a cautious approach. Anchovy spawning is occurring below its usual level, although individual spawning events have been recorded between Chimbote and Pisco.

Anchovies are an important raw material for the production of fishmeal and fish oil in Peru. IMARPE will continue monitoring population size, fish length, distribution, spawning, and ocean conditions, and the observation results are expected to determine further decisions on fishing.

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