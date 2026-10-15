North Korea said it had tested two types of strategic cruise missiles launched from submarines in the sea near the country’s eastern coast. According to its version, the launches were intended to verify the navy’s mission execution capabilities and the reliability of deterrence assets.

Tests near the eastern coast

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, citing the state-run KCNA agency, senior military officials observed the tests. The North Korean side did not disclose the missiles’ specifications or other details of the launch.

KCNA also said that the tests had no negative impact on the security of neighboring countries.

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Development of the submarine missile fleet

North Korea continues to develop advanced missile submarines as well as ballistic and cruise missiles. Previously, the country conducted test launches from various platforms, including an old submarine.

At the same time, the report notes that North Korea has likely not yet put an advanced missile submarine into full operation. The development of such a fleet is one of the military priorities of the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, who oversaw the development of strategic ballistic and cruise missiles.

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