In South Korea, the team of special adviser Lee Tae-hwan said it had discovered falsified voter turnout records at 30 election commissions during the June 3 local elections.

Review of turnout records

As Korea Herald reports, the special adviser’s team found signs of data manipulation in 25 districts, cities and counties after reviewing turnout records and questioning around 70 election officials. Another five cases of false data adjustments, according to the publication, were identified by a joint group of prosecutors and police at regional election commissions.

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Raids at election bodies

According to Lee’s team, the commissions changed the overall voting totals to match erroneously entered hourly turnout figures. On the same day, the special adviser’s team conducted raids at election bodies to determine the scale and nature of possible manipulation. The raids took place at the headquarters of the National Election Commission in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province, as well as at six local offices.

The local elections in June were accompanied by controversy over a number of violations, including a shortage of ballots that prevented several voters from casting their votes. Lee’s team was created in September to investigate voter counting, alleged data manipulation and other violations during the elections.

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