The trial in the case of the private university Collegium Humanum is set to begin in Warsaw, Poland, at 10:00. Twenty-nine defendants will stand trial, with prosecutors alleging a total of 67 criminal offenses against them. They include politicians, rectors of higher education institutions, professors and lecturers, Interia reports.

A 623-page indictment

The Silesian branch of Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office submitted the first indictment in the case to the court in the autumn of 2025. The document is 623 pages long.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the defendants are accused mainly of corruption offenses, as well as entering false information into education records, fraud and money laundering.

The case was initially referred to a court in Katowice. In January 2026, the Katowice Court of Appeal decided to transfer it to Warsaw because 32 of the 76 witnesses due to be questioned live in Warsaw, while only a few live in Silesia.

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Investigators’ version regarding diplomas

Among the defendants are, in particular, Wrocław Mayor Jacek Sutryk, who agreed to the disclosure of his name, as well as former heads of the State Fire Service. According to investigators, Collegium Humanum issued false documents certifying completion of MBA programs, as well as bachelor’s and master’s programs.

The National Prosecutor’s Office claims that the former rector of Collegium Humanum, Paweł C., and other individuals repeatedly received financial and personal benefits in exchange for processing documents containing false information. According to the prosecutor’s office, fictitious documentation of studies and the issuance of unreliable certificates were possible with the involvement of the rector, university employees and other persons, including officials of state and local government institutions.

The investigation continues

The investigation into the Collegium Humanum case is ongoing. In recent days, the prosecutor’s office reported 15 new charges against four suspects. In total, 82 suspects have been charged with 403 offenses in the proceedings.

Collegium Humanum offered accelerated MBA courses and other programs, and diplomas obtained through them were often used to advance within the structures of Poland’s State Treasury companies.

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