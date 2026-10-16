Around 10 Israeli military vehicles approached the Abdin dam in Daraa province in southern Syria. Israeli military aircraft were flying over the area at the time, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Syrian state media.

Searches and shooting

Syrian television channel Alikhbariah said that Israeli forces fired toward agricultural land and searched homes in the eastern part of Abdin village. According to the broadcaster, earlier the same day, the military also set fire to a house and a feed warehouse in the rural area of Daraa province.

The channel did not release information about possible deaths or injuries, or about the extent of the damage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous military entry

A day earlier, according to Syria's state news agency SANA, five Israeli military vehicles entered the same area through the Tel Abu Ghaitar gate, located near the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The agency claims that the military searched a local resident's home, detained several young men for about an hour, seized a motorcycle, and fired at an undeveloped plot of land before leaving the area.

Israel intensified military operations in Syria after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, striking military facilities and expanding its presence in the buffer zone of the occupied Golan Heights. Syrian authorities have repeatedly condemned such actions as a violation of the country's sovereignty.

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