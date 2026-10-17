Tourist office branch set on fire in Lyon during protests — Euronews

In the French city of Lyon, a branch of a tourist office was damaged and set on fire during nationwide protests over the rising cost of living. This was reported by Euronews. The rallies are taking place in France amid discontent over high prices.

Damage to the building

Video shows people in hoods tearing letters off the building's sign and damaging the premises. The flames spread along one side of the structure, where the tourist office branch is located.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Later, burning debris could be seen in front of this building on Place Bellecour. Euronews reports this as an episode of nationwide demonstrations.

Pressure on the government

The demonstrations are taking place amid increasing pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. According to the outlet, the current rallies were preceded by several weeks of student protests, which in some cases escalated into violence.

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