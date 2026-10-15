More than $10 billion has already been spent in the United States on advertising related to the midterm elections scheduled for November 3. As RMF24 reports, spending on election advertising may exceed the figure for the 2024 presidential campaign.

According to data cited by the outlet, Republicans are spending approximately 11% more on advertising than Democrats during the election cycle. Less than three weeks before the vote, their advantage stood at about $133 million.

The most expensive election races

The largest advertising expenditures are in the Texas Senate race, where the amount could reach approximately $500 million. The high spending is linked to several stages of the campaign: the Republican Party primary involving three candidates, a runoff, the Democratic Party primary, and the current contest between Ken Paxton and James Talarico.

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The most expensive statewide campaign in terms of advertising spending remains the race for governor of California. Its cost is estimated at approximately $346 million, of which about $210 million was spent by billionaire Tom Steyer, who lost the Democratic primary in June.

Forecast of up to $11.6 billion

The largest individual advertiser could be the Senate Leadership Fund, a Republican Party-affiliated super PAC. The organization plans to spend about $310 million on advertising, while the combined spending of it and six affiliated entities could amount to approximately $643 million.

In June, AdImpact projected that total advertising spending during the 2026 midterm elections would reach $11.6 billion. For comparison, $11.2 billion was spent on such advertising ahead of the 2024 presidential election, and $8.9 billion during the previous 2022 midterm elections.

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