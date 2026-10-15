Putin's new mistress will miss the Russian Grand Prix due to illness

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has withdrawn from the Russian Grand Prix event in Kazan. She attributed her decision to health issues and apologized to her fans.

On her Telegram channel, Valieva announced that she would be unable to compete in the event but hopes to meet her fans at future stages of the tournament.

The figure skater had previously served a four-year suspension for violating anti-doping rules. She was also stripped of her gold medal from the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Source: Kamila Valieva’s Telegram channel

As a reminder, Mbappé broke Messi’s Champions League record and became the youngest player to score a milestone goal.

According to The National, in Kocaeli, Turkey, the French national team defeated Turkey 1-0 in the opening match of Group A1 of the UEFA Nations League. For Zinedine Zidane, this was his first match as head coach of the French national team.

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