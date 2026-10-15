95 suspects in the distribution of child pornography were arrested in 17 countries

As part of international operations, law enforcement officials arrested 95 people in 17 countries while investigating the distribution of child sexual abuse material via messaging apps and cryptocurrency platforms.

The operations were conducted simultaneously in countries across Latin America and Europe. In total, 127 arrest warrants were executed, and one child was rescued.

According to INTERPOL, the material seized during the investigations may help identify others involved in the crimes and locate children who are at risk.

Source: INTERPOL HQ

In Singapore, on the sidelines of Tech Week Singapore, INTERPOL’s Chief Information Security Specialist, Björn R. Watne, stated that artificial intelligence is making cyber fraud faster, more widespread, and more difficult to detect. According to him, the technology does not create entirely new criminal methods but rather amplifies already known schemes of deception and fraud.

The European Union has called on Russia to cease domestic and transnational repression, including the use of Interpol tools to persecute citizens.

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