US proposes $70,000 fee for OPT program — The Hindu

The US Department of Homeland Security has proposed introducing a fee of at least $70,000 for foreign students with F-1 visas for practical workplace training under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program. The proposal is outlined in a government notice published on October 7, 2026.

Terms of the proposal

Under the initiative, holders of F-1 nonimmigrant student visas would have to pay $70,000 to a certified institution to participate in the OPT program. A fee of $30,000 is proposed for any additional practical training.

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The initiative is part of broader actions by the administration of President Donald Trump concerning holders of foreign visas, The Hindu reports. The Department of Homeland Security notice refers to foreign students who want to work in the United States.

Program context

The OPT program provides workplace training for foreign students with F-1 visas. The source also notes that the H-1B program has for decades given young engineers and scientists from various countries, including India and China, the opportunity after studying at US universities to obtain high-paying jobs and a path to permanent residence in the country.

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