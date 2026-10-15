The October 7 Council will hold a mass rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, on October 24, demanding the establishment of a state commission to investigate the October 7 attack. The event will take place at Hostages Square at 7:30 p.m., three days before the Knesset elections.

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the organizers intend to make the demand of victims’ families for a full investigation into the failure, the establishment of responsibility, and the incorporation of its lessons a central issue on the public agenda.

Rally participants

The rally will be led by families of those killed, former hostages and their relatives, residents of communities near the Gaza border, as well as citizens who, together with the council, have been demanding the establishment of a state commission for more than two years.

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Party leaders who have pledged to establish such a commission are expected to attend: Gadi Eisenkot of Yashar, the co-chairs of Beyachad Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, Israel Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman, and Democrats leader Yair Golan. The council called the event the last major public event before the elections.

Investigation into the events of October 7

The council includes more than 1,500 families of those killed, former hostages, and people who survived the attack. The organization has repeatedly called for the establishment of a state commission that can conduct a comprehensive investigation and provide recommendations on individual and systemic responsibility.

In July 2026, the Knesset approved at first reading a coalition-backed bill on a commission whose members would be appointed by politicians. It was supported by 59 lawmakers, while the opposition boycotted the vote, stating that the initiative was intended to obstruct a full investigation by a state commission. The bill did not pass final readings before the Knesset was dissolved, but it was submitted for a first reading in order to preserve the possibility of continuing its consideration in the next parliamentary term.

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