An agreement has been signed in the Polish city of Gdansk for the construction of the Gdansk South–Wrzeszcz tram line. The route is intended to connect districts in the south of the city with Wrzeszcz, and the journey from Piecki-Migowo to this district is planned to take 12 minutes.

As reported by RMF24, the new line will run from the area of the intersection of Rakoczego and Jaśkowej Doliny streets to the intersection of Bohaterów Getta Warszawskiego Street and Grunwaldzka Avenue. Gdansk Mayor Aleksandra Dulkiewicz noted that the project is the result of more than a decade of work, analyses and preparations.

Tracks, stops and cycle paths

The project provides for the construction of 3.6 km of new tram line, 4.8 km of cycle paths and seven new stops, including a bus-tram interchange. Plans also include the reconstruction of 2.8 km of roads and 17 intersections. Trams will run on green track beds at intervals of about five minutes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

During peak hours, the line will be able to carry more than 2,500 passengers per hour. A 280-metre tunnel under Wileńska Street is also planned for the project, which may be used as a shelter.

Depot and completion of works

A depot with an approximate cost of 320 million zlotys, designed for 30 trams, is to be built in the Ujeścisko district. The company Gdansk Buses and Trams has also purchased 20 new bidirectional trams. Completion of construction and acceptance of the facility are scheduled for the end of 2029.

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