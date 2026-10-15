In Finland, the Ministry of the Interior will distribute about 3.5 million printed guides on preparing for emergencies and crisis situations in January. They will be received by households and businesses in the mainland part of the country, YLE News reports.

The guide will explain how to prepare for disruptions and crisis situations. It will separately address the threat related to drones. The paper format is intended to ensure access to advice in the event of disruptions to electricity supply or internet connections.

Brief advice for households

According to Ministry of the Interior project manager Iira Pasi, crisis preparedness recommendations should not be available only through the Suomi.fi online service. The ministry had previously noted that the digital guide is cheaper to maintain and easier to update.

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The new printed material will be a concise presentation of key advice from various government authorities and organizations, rather than a detailed reference guide spanning dozens of pages. It will use materials from the Suomi.fi guide, the “72 Hours” website and the rescue services resource, which publishes recommendations concerning the drone threat.

Cost and language versions

Pasi noted that the advice is recommendatory in nature, and people will be able to adapt it to their own capabilities and circumstances. Preparing and distributing the guides will cost approximately €2 million. In addition to Finnish and Swedish, versions in Sámi languages will also be prepared.

In May, Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said that Finland was preparing a guide for distribution among households. The country’s Parliamentary Ombudsman had also pointed to the insufficiency of the current method of distributing crisis preparedness recommendations.

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