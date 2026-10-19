In Singapore, students will be offered about 3,000 internships lasting from 10 to 12 months over the next three years. The programme is intended for students at the Institute of Technical Education, polytechnics and autonomous universities studying information and digital technologies.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the internships are part of expanded Bridge2Tech initiatives under the Tech Immersion and Placement Programme Alliance+ (TIP Alliance+) of Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA). Year-long internships for eligible Institute of Technical Education and polytechnic students have been offered since 2022, and the programme has now been extended to autonomous universities.

Internships as part of studies

The internships will be integrated into students’ curricula. They will be jointly designed by educational institutions and employers, while IMDA will provide financial support to encourage companies to participate. Participants will work on meaningful projects, learn from experienced colleagues and develop professional judgement in real working environments.

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Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How, announcing the initiative on October 19 at the Singapore Computer Society’s TechConnect event, said that changes driven by artificial intelligence require new pathways from education to employment. According to him, employers are increasingly looking for new hires who can contribute from the outset.

Support for certifications

Tan noted that AI is already helping to perform tasks through which junior engineers previously gained experience: writing simpler programs, debugging code, testing applications and maintaining systems. At the same time, he stressed that employers still need experienced engineers.

In addition to internships, students will be able to receive IMDA funding covering up to 90% of the cost of approved courses and certifications in AI, cloud technologies and cybersecurity, subject to established limits. Applications will also open in November for the Government Tech Domain Pathway programme, which is intended to prepare students for technology work in the public sector and companies that create digital solutions for government agencies. More than 200 employers have already supported a skills-based hiring approach under TIP Alliance+.

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