King Charles, Queen Camilla and heir to the throne Prince William will visit Aberfan in South Wales, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, on the 60th anniversary of the 1966 disaster that killed 144 people. They will lay wreaths in the memorial garden and meet survivors and parents of those who died, TimesLIVE reports.

The 1966 tragedy

After several days of heavy rain in 1966, a coal spoil tip collapsed in Aberfan, causing a landslide. It engulfed the village school and nearby houses. Of the 144 people killed, 116 were children, most of them aged between seven and ten.

The late Queen Elizabeth II arrived in the village eight days after the tragedy and met the parents of the children who died. She later returned to Aberfan several more times. On the 50th anniversary of the disaster, Elizabeth II recalled that a girl gave her a small bouquet with a message from the surviving children of Aberfan.

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Commemoration

Jeff Edwards, who survived the landslide at the age of eight, will speak at the Aberfan community centre. Over the years, he knew Elizabeth II well, and she called him the boy with fair hair.

The King will also deliver a speech. Afterwards, Charles, Camilla and William will travel to the village's new school, where they will unveil a commemorative sculpture. On the anniversary of the tragedy, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that his thoughts were with the people of Aberfan.

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