The tanker Sled, which is carrying Russian oil to Denmark, stopped overnight in the Baltic Sea and, according to German media reports, ran aground. Later, the wind carried the vessel away from the German coast toward Denmark. On Monday morning, the tanker resumed moving and is heading to the port of Skagen, Interia reports.

Propulsion system problems

Sled is owned by a Greek shipping company and sails under the flag of the Bahamas. The vessel is transporting oil from the Russian port of Primorsk to Skagen, Denmark. On Sunday evening, the tanker was moving westward from the area of Bornholm Island.

At around 01:30 on the night from Sunday to Monday, according to German media, the vessel experienced propulsion system problems. It significantly reduced its speed, came to a complete stop and ran aground. After that, the wind carried the tanker toward Denmark, where it dropped anchor about half a nautical mile from Danish territorial waters.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Situation monitoring

The emergency tug VB Bremen Fighter was dispatched to the tanker from the German port of Mukran on the island of Rügen. The operation was coordinated by the Danish Navy, which reported monitoring the situation and maintaining radio contact with the vessel.

According to the publication, the Russian landing ship Aleksandr Shabalin of the navy of the aggressor state was also near Sled. German police, which were also monitoring the situation, confirmed that the voyage had resumed. According to MarineTraffic, the tanker was east of the Danish island of Langeland and moving north.

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