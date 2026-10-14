Six Flags has temporarily closed nine roller coasters at six parks in the United States and Canada after a 42-year-old passenger died on the Goliath ride at Six Flags Over Georgia in the state of Georgia. The man fell from a car during the ride and died, ABC News reports.

Investigation into the incident in Georgia

The victim was Atlanta school employee Hassan Jihad Ibn Kariem. He was riding Goliath, the park’s tallest roller coaster, whose first climb is 61 metres high. The ride has no inversions, and passengers are restrained by lap and waist bars; there are no seat belts.

Police and the Georgia Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Fire Safety, which is responsible for annual ride inspections, are investigating the circumstances of the incident. Investigators are determining exactly how the man fell from the car and whether there were issues with his restraint.

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Witness Nick Mendenhall, who was watching the ride after riding it with his son, said the passenger first struck his head against the car and was thrown from the ride on the final turn. According to the source, people were also injured in the incident, but no details about them were released.

Which rides were stopped

Six Flags did not explain why it closed these specific roller coasters or what actions it will take before reopening them. Among the rides named by the source as temporarily closed are Goliath at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Southern California, Raging Bull in Illinois, Nitro in New Jersey, Fury 325 and Thunder Striker in North Carolina, as well as Leviathan and Behemoth at Canada’s Wonderland in Ontario, Canada.

Swiss company Bolliger & Mabillard, which manufactured Goliath and many other rides around the world, said it is actively investigating the incident. It said it would not comment on the circumstances until it has a fuller understanding of what happened.

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