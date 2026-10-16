In Pakistan’s Peshawar, the collapse of the roof of the private Al-Khair School System claimed the lives of at least 35 children and two female teachers. The tragedy occurred during morning classes in the Dir Colony area: the roof of the upper floor collapsed onto the classrooms below, causing two floors of the building to collapse.

As The Express Tribune reports, more than 50 people were injured. Rescuers transported more than 40 students and teachers to Lady Reading Hospital. At the time of the latest report, three children remained in critical condition with head injuries, while most of those injured were discharged after receiving medical care.

Among the dead were children aged six to 13

According to police, about 110 students were in three classrooms at the time of the collapse. The children who died were between six and 13 years old; 12 of them were girls. The remaining child victims were boys.

The collapse occurred at 8:48 a.m. local time, and the rescue operation lasted four to five hours. Rescue 1122 units, ambulances and emergency response vehicles worked at the scene.

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School owner detained

Peshawar police chief Mian Saeed said the building had a weak structure and the roof was overloaded with additional structures. The school’s owner, Khan Muhammad, was detained, and an investigation has been launched.

A preliminary report by Rescue 1122 and the district administration points to likely serious negligence by the school administration. According to the document, the condition of the upper-floor roof deteriorated after rainfall, and students warned the owner about its condition. The report states that instead of carrying out proper repairs, the roof was temporarily reinforced, after which students were sent back to classes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi announced compensation of 1 million rupees for the family of each victim and 200,000 rupees for each injured person. He said the investigation must be completed within four days and establish the responsibility of the school owner and the involved state bodies.

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