Mother of Oregon attacker allegedly gave him shotgun — NDTV World

In Bend, Oregon, the mother of 16-year-old Griffin J. John II allegedly gave him a 12-gauge Maverick 88 pump-action shotgun, which he later used during the attack on Silver Rail Elementary School. According to NDTV World, citing CBS News and sources, Shontay Nickerson legally purchased the weapon in August 2026 and gave it to her son for recreation.

Attack at the school

Last week, the teenager opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School, where he had previously studied as a special-needs student. Before that, he fired at a passing pickup truck, after which the driver called 911. According to police, the attacker entered the school by shooting through locked glass doors.

He then entered the first-grade classroom to the left of the entrance. Three children and a teacher were killed in the attack, while two more people were injured. The dead included five-year-old Roam Summer; the other two children killed were 8 and 11 years old. The teacher who was killed was 25-year-old Megan Lambert.

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Injured and investigation

A seven-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were injured. According to police, nine people were in the classroom during the shooting: five children and four adults.

NDTV World reports that one of the teachers tried to take the weapon away from the attacker. After that, 36-year-old Kylub Giamanco, who saw the shooting at the pickup truck and followed the attacker into the building, shot him dead. Giamanco has two daughters who attend Silver Rail Elementary School.

Police continue to determine the motive for the attack. The parents of one of the children killed have hired lawyers to examine the school's security protocols and the circumstances under which the teenager obtained the weapon.

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