Polish government spokesman Adam Szłapka did not allow representatives of the TV Republika channel to ask a question during a press conference. As Interia reports, after the question session ended, the channel’s representatives asked to be given the floor. In response, Szłapka said that they would not be asking questions that day and added that the journalists could apologize and leave the event.

Criticism of the channel’s materials

Before that, the government spokesman spoke about the spread of disinformation in connection with recent attacks at schools. As an example, he showed news tickers that TV Republika had displayed on air. One called on people not to send children to school the following day, while another referred to parents’ fear of sending their children to school.

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Szłapka said that in such situations it is dangerous to deliberately intensify panic. He called the channel’s actions unacceptable and expressed the view that such content threatens the security of the state, citizens and children.

Refusal to give the floor

According to Interia, Szłapka explained his refusal by what TV Republika representatives had done over the past few days. He also said that, in his assessment, the channel’s actions could not be described as merely disinformation.

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