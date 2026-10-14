John Ratcliffe, Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, has spoken out against a possible restriction or complete halt to the exchange of intelligence with Ukraine, which is currently being discussed within President Donald Trump’s administration.

According to sources in the White House, the U.S. president is considering blocking the transfer of intelligence to the Ukrainian government in order to prevent Ukrainian forces from being used to strike targets on Russian territory. At this time, Trump has not issued a final order to suspend cooperation.

There is no unified position on this issue in Washington. CIA Director John Ratcliffe is considered one of the most consistent advocates for continued support of Ukraine among senior officials in the current administration and supports maintaining the exchange of intelligence data.

Source: Semafor.

As a reminder, the U.S. is threatening to cut off intelligence sharing with Ukraine due to strikes on Russian oil refineries.

U.S. senators have spoken out against Trump’s deal with Putin regarding the purchase of diesel fuel.

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