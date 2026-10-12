English singer Robbie Williams lost more than 10 kg of excess weight using the drug “Ozempic,” which has gained popularity among Hollywood celebrities. However, rapid weight loss with these injections can have undesirable consequences, which the artist himself has experienced. Scientists are investigating a new side effect of the drug and explaining the risks that may accompany its use.

The Story of Robbie Williams

After losing a staggering 12 kg, Robbie Williams began to lose his vision. According to him, some time after taking Ozempic, he started having trouble seeing the audience at his concerts, as well as soccer players on the field during matches.

“I started using these injections fairly early on, but now I’ve noticed that my vision has deteriorated. It’s hard for me to make out individual audience members at concerts. I was at a soccer game recently, and the players looked like blurs on the green field. I also had to get a new prescription for my glasses,” the artist said in an interview with The Sun.

In addition, during one of his interviews, Robbie Williams made no secret of the fact that he’s losing weight with the help of “Ozempic.” On the contrary, he said he was planning to increase his dose of the drug.

What Is Known About the Side Effects of Ozempic

It turns out that the deterioration in vision following Ozempic injections has a perfectly scientific explanation. It’s a complication resulting from the drug’s use—non-arteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy. This condition involves an acute disruption of blood flow to the optic nerve.

This condition leads to partial vision loss in one eye. The cause of this reaction is a sharp drop in blood pressure or a spasm of the blood vessels that supply blood to the optic nerve.

In particular, scientists have confirmed a link between taking “Ozempic” and the risk of developing this condition. The study’s findings were published in the medical journal JAMA Ophthalmology in 2024.

Incidentally, Dr. Oksana Skitalinska, a physician and dietitian, noted that among the various weight-loss medications, the so-called “Ozempic” is particularly popular. However, when people stop taking it, they regain the weight several times faster. The expert commented on a study proving that after a course of “Ozempic,” people regain weight.

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Millions of packages of “counterfeit Ozempic” are being sold in Russia.

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