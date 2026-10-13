In Dubai, aviation industry representatives said that airports are reviewing security systems and crisis response plans because of missile strikes, drone attacks and cyber threats. As The National reports, the issue was discussed at the Dubai Airport Show. Participants stressed that it is impossible to fully secure infrastructure, but airports must maintain critical operations during disruptions.

Protection from attacks and cyberattacks

British Aviation Group Chairman Tim Walder said that the changing nature of global conflicts creates unprecedented challenges for airport operators. He specifically pointed to the risk of cyberattacks, which can affect not a single airport or airline, but an entire network.

According to Walder, several months ago hackers attacked passenger check-in software in the United Kingdom and Europe, affecting the operations of a number of airports, including in London and Brussels. He also stressed the importance of supporting passengers during crises, as disruptions can undermine their trust for a long time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Technologies against drones

Counter-drone systems were demonstrated at the exhibition. Udi Lowy, sales director at D-Fend Solutions for the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and India, said that the EnforceAir Plus system can take control of unknown drones and safely land them nearby, rather than jam the signal. According to him, this approach helps avoid interference with other signals, including those used by aircraft.

The Ministry of Defense reported 2,265 drone attacks on the country since February 28, when, according to the publication, the war in Iran began. Dubai International Airport processed 111 air-threat alerts during this period. Future facilities, including those as part of the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport, are planned to be equipped with blast-resistant structures and reinforced concrete shells.

Read us on