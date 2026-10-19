A judicial magistrate in Karachi, Pakistan, sent TV host Iqrarul Hassan to prison on eight days of judicial remand, until October 26. A case was opened against him over the alleged dissemination on social media of anti-state, false and defamatory content.

Court did not extend NCCIA custody

Hassan was brought before a Karachi judicial magistrate after completing six days in the custody of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The agency requested an extension of this period for another eight days, but Judge Gulraiz Memnon said investigators had already had sufficient time to work with the suspect.

As Dawn reports, the judge said that the NCCIA had not provided convincing grounds for extending Hassan's detention in the agency's custody. The order also states that the TV host did not complain about improper treatment by the police.

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Investigators' version

According to the NCCIA, in a video posted on October 10 on X, Instagram and Facebook, Hassan allegedly deliberately disseminated fabricated, anti-state and defamatory content to incite the public against the state, its institutions and officials. The agency also claims that the posts portrayed lawful measures as controversial and glorified convicted individuals without grounds.

The TV host was detained a week earlier. His case was opened under several provisions of Pakistan's Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), including those concerning glorification of a crime, cyberterrorism, cyberstalking and the dissemination of false information. The NCCIA said that the investigation still requires the results of an analysis of seized digital devices and data from other agencies, including the National Database and Registration Authority, Nadra.

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