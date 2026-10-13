US President Donald Trump criticized the state of Minnesota and Representative Ilhan Omar during a Republican campaign event in Youngstown, Ohio. The Hill reports.

Speaking on the evening of October 12 ahead of the midterm elections, Trump called the situation in Minnesota a mess and Omar a disaster. He also said that she comes from one of the worst countries on the planet. When the president spoke about Somalis in the United States, those present began chanting calls for deportation.

Search of Omar's home

On the same day, federal agents searched Omar's home as part of a federal criminal investigation into her. Before traveling to Ohio, Trump, answering journalists' questions at the White House, said that he considers the congresswoman dishonest. At the same time, he said he had no connection to the case and that the matter of the investigation falls within the jurisdiction of the US Department of Justice.

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Omar was born in Somalia, is a US citizen and represents Minnesota for the Democratic Party. Last week, Trump called on state residents to oppose Somali immigrants, saying on Truth Social that Minnesota was allegedly being taken over by Somalis.

Statements on fraud and elections

At the rally, Trump also mentioned a large-scale pandemic-era fraud scheme in Minnesota that, according to The Hill, involved some members of the state's Somali community. Hundreds of millions of dollars were stolen from a federal food program.

Separately, the president accused Minnesota Democrats of election fraud. He said that he considered himself the winner in the state in the 2024 presidential election before a large number of votes appeared. At the same time, The Hill notes that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris won Minnesota in the 2024 election. Minnesota is home to the largest Somali community in the United States; most of its members, like Omar's family, arrived in the country as refugees after the civil war in Somalia in the 1990s.

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