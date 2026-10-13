Singapore will invest in the ability to evaluate and adapt available artificial intelligence models for national cyber defense rather than develop its own models for each task. Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam said this at the Singapore International Cyber Week conference, Channel NewsAsia reports.

The official presented Singapore's third cybersecurity strategy. According to him, the country will seek to act earlier, at a nationwide scale and at a pace that matches the speed of malicious actors. The strategy covers the protection of critical infrastructure and the broader cyberspace, capability development in AI and quantum technologies, international cooperation, and specialist training.

Adapting models for cyber defense

Shanmugam said that Singapore will develop AI harness engineering — the secure integration of selected AI models with the tools, data, and workflows of cyber defense specialists. According to him, this approach will make it possible to select the most suitable models for specific needs.

The government plans to gradually use AI in national cyber defense operations, including at the National Cybersecurity Command Centre, NC3, and the Government Cybersecurity Operations Centre. The authorities also intend to cooperate with industry representatives and technology partners to accelerate the deployment of AI-based cyber defense tools in critical sectors.

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The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore is already developing AI tools for automated discovery and mapping of externally accessible assets and vulnerabilities. GovTech, according to the outlet, uses AI agents to find vulnerabilities and conduct security testing faster.

Threat monitoring and phishing protection

NC3 will build a nationwide picture of vulnerabilities and threats, support continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure systems, and consolidate information from government agencies, critical infrastructure owners, cybersecurity companies, and international partners.

In addition, the government will develop a national Protective Domain Name System, PDNS. It will be able to stop connections to known malicious domains before a threat reaches the user in order to reduce the risks of phishing, fraud, and malware.

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