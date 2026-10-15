In the United States, 65% of independent voters consider the economy worse, according to a Harris Poll conducted ahead of the midterm elections. As The Guardian reports, pessimistic assessments of the economy are also widespread among rural voters and some Republicans.

Fears of recession

Three-quarters of surveyed Americans said they were concerned about a possible recession. At the same time, 61% believe the country is already in a recession, although by the usual definition, the US economy does not currently have that status.

The share of independent voters who described the economy as worse increased from 48% in September 2024 to 65%. Among Republicans, the share of those who believe the economy is improving fell to 28%. In February 2025, 39% of Republicans gave that response, while in February 2026, it was 49%.

Prices became the main issue

Two-thirds of survey participants named gasoline and food prices as the most important issues ahead of the vote. The cost of living, healthcare expenses, and international affairs followed on the list.

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The annual rate of price growth in September was 3.7%, the highest figure before the midterm elections since 1990, excluding the pandemic period. According to AAA, the average gasoline price in the United States was more than $1.20 per gallon higher than a year earlier, while drivers in California paid an average of $6.20 per gallon.

An overwhelming majority of respondents, including 96% of Republicans, said there was an affordability crisis for goods and services. At the same time, voters have no shared view on which party can resolve it: half of independent voters said neither Democrats nor Republicans have a solution.

The Harris Poll online survey was conducted from September 24 to October 3, 2026. It involved 3,998 adult US residents, and the sample was nationally representative.

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