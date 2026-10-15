Economic journalist Wiktor Legowicz, who had been associated for many years with the Third Programme of Polish Radio, known as Trójka, has died in Poland. He was 77. RMF24 reports the journalist's death.

Work at Polish Radio

Legowicz had been associated with Trójka since the 1970s. From 1983 to 1991, he served as the station's programme director and later as deputy director. Among his best-known projects was the “Informator Ekonomiczny” (“Economic Guide”), which he created.

The journalist also hosted the programmes “Bardzo Ważny Projekt,” “Bardzo Ważny Problem Europejski,” and the current affairs and economics programme “Winien i ma.” In an interview with Trójka marking the 25th anniversary of “Informator Ekonomiczny,” Legowicz said that he sought to explain economic issues in simple and understandable language, taking into account changes in technology, banking and microeconomics.

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Awards and teaching activity

After officially retiring, Legowicz remained in contact with the Trójka editorial team. His colleagues said in a farewell post on social media platform X that he called, supported and helped the team.

In 2015, Legowicz was awarded the Officer's Cross of the Order of Polonia Restituta for outstanding contributions to the development of Polish Radio. He was also a recipient of the “Ostre pióro” award, an award of the president of the National Bank of Poland, and the Marian Krzak journalism prize awarded by the Polish Bank Association. In addition to his work in radio, Legowicz was a university lecturer and deputy editor-in-chief of the newspaper “Nowa Europa.”

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