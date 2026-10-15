South Korean President Lee Jae-myung said he has no intention of seeking constitutional changes that would allow him to be reelected for another term. He wrote this on the social media platform X, responding to concerns about a possible weakening of reforms, Korea Herald reports.

Lee Jae-myung stressed that revising the Constitution requires the support of at least 200 lawmakers, including opposition representatives, so such a decision cannot be made at his sole discretion. He urged people to disregard speculation about constitutional reform for reelection or political realignment.

Position on power reform

The president also said that a parliamentary or semi-presidential system is not his preferred direction for constitutional reform. He had previously repeatedly denied intentions to extend his time in office through changes to the country's basic law. At the same time, the opposition had made such accusations.

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Lee said his administration had moved forward with implementing its agenda faster than promised, but excessively radical or rushed reforms could cause fatigue. He asked for specific areas requiring further work to be identified and promised to promptly implement possible changes.

Changes to the justice system

Commenting on prosecution reform, Lee Jae-myung called himself “the biggest victim of the previous administration and some unscrupulous political prosecutors.” At the same time, he stressed that investigations and indictments remain necessary to maintain public order.

According to him, practical reform must ensure the proper functioning of institutions while minimizing side effects and opportunities for abuse. On October 2, the Serious Crimes Investigation Agency and the Public Prosecution Service began operating in the country as part of a reform that, after 78 years, separated investigative and prosecutorial powers.

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