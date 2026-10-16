Qatar to fund solar power plant in Lebanon — Al Jazeera

Qatar has announced its intention to build a large solar power plant in Lebanon, which is expected to help the country ease its energy crisis. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani made the statement in Beirut after a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.

As Al Jazeera reports, QatarEnergy has agreed with the French company TotalEnergies to jointly develop a solar project in Lebanon. Sheikh Mohammed said that the parties had agreed on a comprehensive framework for cooperation in the energy sector and must present viable solutions.

Funding from Qatar

Nawaf Salam said that he would soon present plans for the electricity sector to the Lebanese government. According to him, the Qatari side will finance, implement and launch the project at no cost to the Lebanese state.

Lebanon’s state electricity company is one of the largest sources of public debt: over recent decades, its losses have amounted to about $40 billion. The enterprise is overstaffed and has outdated infrastructure, providing electricity for only a few hours per day.

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Talks on the situation in the south of the country

During his visit to Beirut, Qatar’s prime minister also met with Lebanon’s president and parliamentary speaker. According to him, a significant part of the talks was devoted to Israeli violations on Lebanese territory and the situation in the south of the country.

Sheikh Mohammed called on Israel to withdraw its troops from Lebanon and halt its attacks. He also said that Qatar is coordinating with the United States to prepare for the future reconstruction of southern areas of Lebanon so that displaced residents can return home.

Lebanese authorities say that more than 4,300 people have been killed in the country as a result of Israeli attacks since March. According to the International Organization for Migration, more than 300,000 people remain displaced after the June ceasefire.

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