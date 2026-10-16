In Italy, the Rome prosecutor's office is investigating a case involving Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, as well as senior officials from the Israeli military, police and prison service, over the treatment of activists from flotillas heading to Gaza. The investigation was expanded after it had previously concerned only Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Dawn reports.

Complaints from 50 Italian citizens

According to the prosecutor's office, proceedings were opened following complaints from 50 Italian citizens whom Israeli authorities detained after two Global Sumud Flotilla missions. The first mission took place in September–October 2025, and the second in April–May 2026.

The case is being investigated on suspicions of torture, kidnapping, bodily harm, robbery and property damage. It concerns the interception by Israeli forces of small flotillas of boats heading to Gaza in 2025 and 2026.

Claims of beatings

Prosecutors said participants in the first mission reported beatings, injuries, death threats, insults and accusations of terrorism. Activists from the second mission, they said, faced even harsher treatment, including beatings in the dark, the use of stun guns and rubber bullets.

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Investigators identified a number of individuals in the military and police chains of command involved in the operations, the prosecutor's office said. In addition to Katz and Ben-Gvir, it named another 12 senior officials from the Israeli military, police and prison service who are under investigation, including Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir. Katz and Zamir did not respond to requests for comment.

In June, the prosecutor's office sent Israel a request for legal assistance to reconstruct the circumstances of the events and establish individual responsibility. Prosecutors also discussed the case with Eurojust, as similar investigations into the two flotilla missions are underway in other unnamed European countries. The mere fact that individuals are under investigation does not mean they are guilty and does not automatically entail a trial.

The flotilla organizers say they sought to deliver humanitarian aid and break the blockade of Gaza. Israel considers its naval blockade of Gaza lawful.

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