The number of armed conflicts worldwide has reached its highest level since World War II. Against this backdrop, the Financial Times warns of growing risks of a large-scale global war.

According to the International Crisis Group, there are currently 65 active conflicts around the world. Key flashpoints—the war in Ukraine, tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and the situation surrounding Taiwan—pose a real threat of escalating into a global military conflict.

The situation is significantly complicated by the formation of a military alliance between Moscow, Beijing, Tehran, and Pyongyang.

As the familiar world order crumbles, figures such as Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, and Donald Trump are increasingly viewing international relations through the lens of the division of spheres of influence. At the same time, Trump’s doubts about the U.S.’s willingness to defend its allies only heighten the uncertainty.

The key question for global security is whether Russia would dare to attack NATO countries—and China, Taiwan—if they were convinced that there would be no decisive response from Washington.

Source: Financial Times

Earlier, the Kremlin proposed holding a meeting between Putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping in November.

As a reminder, Trump stated that Zelenskyy is not interested in ending the war.

Earlier, Zelenskyy called Russia’s support a historic mistake by Trump.

In the U.S., President Donald Trump stated that neither he nor Elon Musk were responsible for Ukraine losing access to Starlink, which affected its military operations against Russia, the aggressor state.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Ukraine currently does not have access to the Starshield satellite system used by the U.S. military. According to him, Kyiv has requested access to the system, specifically for strikes deep inside Russia, but this issue is still under discussion. Rubio also denied that Washington had ordered a reduction in Starlink’s speed in Ukraine

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