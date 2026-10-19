In Tirana, Albania, clashes between demonstrators and police occurred during the sixth day of student protests against the government of Prime Minister Edi Rama. Rama said that 295 people were injured as a result of the unrest. As Balkan Insight reports, participants in the rally demanded the government's resignation.

On Sunday, October 18, protesters gathered near the Ministry of Education. The rally was initially peaceful, but later some young people began pulling up paving stones and throwing rocks at the ministry building. During the unrest, a rock struck a journalist, who was taken by ambulance for medical assistance.

Clashes near party offices

Police used tear gas and water cannons when protesters moved toward the city center and the headquarters of the ruling Socialist Party. Protest participants threw stones and other objects at the building's main entrance, breaking windows. Several masked people carrying wooden sticks emerged from the building and confronted the demonstrators; their identities and possible connection to the party have not been established.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the evening, clashes also occurred near the building of the opposition Democratic Party when police tried to detain several protesters. Law enforcement officers temporarily dispersed the crowd using tear gas and water cannons, but later the demonstrators regrouped and moved toward the prime minister's office.

Statements by authorities and lecturers

Police reported that a group of masked people set fire to a police station in Tirana. State Police Director Skender Hita said that ten law enforcement officers were injured and described attacks with Molotov cocktails and other dangerous objects as serious violence.

Rama said that the authorities were ready for dialogue but would not negotiate with those committing violence. Before the protest, he also accused the opposition, extremist groups, Russia, and Iran of inciting the unrest without providing evidence. On Sunday, 141 Albanian university lecturers signed a statement condemning police violence against students, demanding Rama's resignation and the creation of an interim government.

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