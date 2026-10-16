Poland’s Internal Security Agency has detained a third suspect in the case of the arson attack on the Starlink station in Wola Krobowska.

According to Polish media reports, the detainee is a Ukrainian citizen.

According to investigators, the man had been conducting reconnaissance of the facility even before the arson: he took photos and videos of it and sent the footage via a messaging app.

Subsequently, law enforcement officials claim, he received instructions to survey the station’s grounds and its security system.

Charges have been filed against the man. According to Polish media reports, he has been in custody since September 30.

Source: Polish Internal Security Agency (ABW)

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