Poland plans to raise financial requirements for foreigners — RMF24

In Poland, the Ministry of the Interior and Administration has prepared a draft regulation to increase the minimum amounts of money that foreigners must have when entering the country. The document was published on the website of the Government Legislation Centre, RMF24 reports.

According to the draft, a person planning to stay in Poland for no more than four days will have to have at least 1,000 zlotys to cover expenses. Currently, the minimum requirement is 300 zlotys. For longer stays, the required amount is to increase from 75 to 300 zlotys for each day. The availability of funds may also be confirmed by an equivalent amount in foreign currency.

Separate rates for paid stays

Lower requirements are envisaged for participants in tourist trips, youth camps and sports competitions. They will also apply to people whose visit is paid for, who arrive at a medical and sanatorium facility, or who take part in a work-and-holiday programme, provided it is not the main purpose of the visit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

For this category of foreigners, the minimum amount is to be 130 zlotys per day, but no less than 650 zlotys in total. Currently, the requirement is 20 zlotys per day with a minimum amount of 100 zlotys. The ministry explained that the increased threshold is intended to cover expenses not included in prepaid accommodation, meals or another form of provision for the stay.

Higher threshold for students and researchers

The changes will also affect people arriving in Poland for education, studies, training, scientific research or development work. For the first two months of their planned stay, they will have to have 2,020 zlotys instead of the current 1,270 zlotys.

The explanatory note to the draft states that the current amounts have not been revised since 2016, while prices for goods and services have increased. The document's authors indicated that the proposed figures correspond to the reference amounts used in a number of Schengen Area countries with similar price levels, including Bulgaria, Croatia, Lithuania and Estonia. If the regulation is adopted, it is expected to enter into force 30 days after its official publication.

Read us on