Leaders of the United Arab Emirates have offered condolences to Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz after attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. UAE President Sheikh Mohamed expressed his sincere condolences to the victims of the attacks and wished the injured a speedy recovery, The National reports.

Messages from UAE leaders

Similar condolences were sent to the Saudi monarch by Vice President and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, as well as Ruler of Sharjah Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Consequences of the attacks

King Khalid International Airport has not been operating since Saturday’s attack, which killed 13 people and injured more than 300. The publication called it the deadliest attack on Saudi Arabia in more than a decade. On Sunday, one person was killed in another strike and nearly a dozen were injured.

Over the week, the Houthis also attacked airports in Abha, Jizan and Najran, while one projectile damaged the airport serving Dammam. The strikes disrupted air travel in the region: Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia cancelled some flights to Saudi cities, while Etihad Airways cancelled flights between Abu Dhabi and Riyadh until October 18.

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