Bolivia has identified a minerals agreement, crude oil imports through Chilean ports, and connection to the Humboldt submarine fiber-optic cable as its main priorities ahead of Chilean President José Antonio Kast’s visit to La Paz on October 16, 2026. The Rio Times reports, citing Bolivian Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Paz Ide.

Kast is to hold one-day talks with Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz. According to Paz Ide, the sides have prepared at least 30 issues, but due to the short visit will focus on 11 priority items.

Minerals, oil and cable

Bolivia named an agreement between the two countries’ mining ministers as its first priority. Details of the potential agreement have not been disclosed, including whether it will concern lithium. Bolivia and Chile have significant reserves of this metal.

La Paz also seeks connection to the Humboldt cable, which is expected to link Chile’s Valparaíso region with Australia over a distance of more than 14,000 kilometers. According to the Chilean government, Humboldt Connect, the company responsible for the project, is equally owned by the Chilean state company Desarrollo País and Google. According to Paz Ide, the cable is to run through Chile and Bolivia to Brazil.

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The third key issue is the supply of crude oil from Chilean ports via the Sica Sica–Arica pipeline in the reverse direction, to Bolivia. The pipeline connects the Bolivian locality of Sica Sica in the La Paz region with Arica in Chile.

Timber dispute

The issue of Bolivian timber seized in June at the Chilean ports of Arica, San Antonio and Valparaíso will not be included on the talks’ agenda. Chilean prosecutors say that more than 1,000 tonnes of timber contained cocaine and ketamine, while Bolivian exporters deny this.

Paz Ide explained that the case falls under the jurisdiction of Chilean prosecutors. At the same time, Bolivia is asking the Chilean side to ensure due process and protect the country’s reputation. Bolivia and Chile have not had full diplomatic relations for decades and maintain contacts through general consulates.

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