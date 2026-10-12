More than 2,000 firefighters have been deployed in China’s northern autonomous region of Inner Mongolia along the border with Mongolia to contain a wildfire approaching Chinese territory. ECNS reports, citing local authorities.

The fire broke out on October 9

According to the outlet, the fire started at around 13:00 on October 9 in Mongolia along the border, near East Ujimqin Banner in Xilingol League. The terrain and wind contributed to the fire’s approach toward China.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Units patrol the border

Authorities activated an emergency response and deployed the Inner Mongolia Mobile Fire and Rescue Corps, as well as local professional and semi-professional teams.

Firefighters were stationed at separate sections of the border. They are patrolling with firefighting equipment and are ready to respond to any further spread of the fire. As of the latest update, containment efforts were ongoing, and the fire had not crossed China’s border.

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