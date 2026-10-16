In the United States, 53% of registered voters believe that the tough immigration measures of President Donald Trump’s administration have gone too far. These are the results of a Fox News poll conducted in September ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, Al Jazeera reports.

Among independent voters, 60% of respondents hold this view. Two-thirds of poll participants of Latin American origin also said that the administration’s immigration campaign has gone too far. Experts note that since the 2024 elections, the political discussion in the United States has shifted from border security to the methods used in immigration operations.

Growing number of detentions

The US Department of Homeland Security previously stated that Trump’s policy enabled US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to focus on detaining dangerous criminals. At the same time, the agency claims that about 70% of people held in immigration custody are criminals if individuals who have been charged but whose cases have not yet been finally resolved are also included.

Critics of this assessment recall the presumption of innocence: charges may be dropped and suspects may be acquitted. According to the Deportation Data Project, which analyzes government datasets, about 70% of people in ICE detention centers have no criminal record.

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In September, ICE reported two consecutive months in which the number of immigration detentions exceeded 50,000. The previous record was set in June, when 43,900 people were detained. White House border coordinator Tom Homan said in July that authorities need more arrests and deportations.

Differences among Republicans

Republicans are seeking to retain majorities in both chambers of Congress, as well as in key state and local elections. At the same time, some party candidates are publicly criticizing the tough immigration policy. Florida Representative María Elvira Salazar said in a September advertising campaign that some of the president’s measures had gone too far, particularly because of the large number of detainees without criminal records.

Democrats expect to turn dissatisfaction with immigration enforcement methods into voter support in November. Richard Gonzalez, chairman of the Democratic Party in Hidalgo County, Texas, said that, in his view, ICE should be abolished.

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