In Palestine, four Palestinians were wounded in an Israeli drone strike in the northern part of Gaza City. One of the injured is in critical condition, Anadolu Agency reports, citing medical sources.

Strike near a cafe

According to witnesses, a drone attacked a person walking past a cafe in the Sheikh Radwan area. As a result of the strike, the victim lost a limb and was in critical condition.

Earlier, the Israeli army carried out extensive destruction and detonations in the eastern part of Gaza City. Explosions were heard in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

Shelling near Rafah and Khan Younis

In the southern Gaza Strip, Israeli warships, according to witnesses, opened fire more than 40 times along the Rafah coast over approximately two hours. The shelling was accompanied by intense gunfire from Israeli military vehicles and helicopters. No casualties were reported in the area.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In the southern part of Khan Younis, increased movement of Israeli military vehicles was also recorded. According to witnesses, the military fired in the direction of tents housing displaced Palestinians.

Gaza Health Ministry data

According to the agency, the events took place amid violations of the ceasefire agreement, which has been in force since October 10, 2025. Gaza's Health Ministry said that since then, 1,505 Palestinians have been killed and another 5,332 wounded as a result of ceasefire violations.

According to the ministry, since October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 175,000 injured as a result of the Israeli military operation in Gaza.

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